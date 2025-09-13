‘All of Gaza City considered a dangerous combat zone,’ warns Israeli army| LIVE

‘Too few countries are willing to take in’ Palestinians in need of medical care, says WHO chief

The World Health Organization “is doing everything possible to relieve suffering and evacuate those who need urgent medical care out of Gaza,” said its head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The urgent problem we face is that too few countries are willing to accept them. We call on countries to open their arms to these critically ill patients,” he said. He also called on Israel “to allow people to be treated in the West Bank [occupied, ed.] and East Jerusalem, where hospitals closer to their homes can care for many patients.”