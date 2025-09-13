‘All of Gaza City considered a dangerous combat zone,’ warns Israeli army| LIVE

“All of Gaza City is considered a dangerous combat zone,” says Israeli army
The Israeli army, through its Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee, is calling on “residents of Gaza City” to leave Rashid Street and to “immediately move” to al-Mawasi and the cleared areas of the central camps.
“All of Gaza City is considered a red zone, meaning a dangerous combat area, and must be evacuated immediately,” he added, noting the blue zones, which are not part of the “humanitarian zone” located in the “green zone.”
Israeli army strikes building in Gaza less than an hour after evacuation warning issued
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X that the troops carried out a strike on a multi-story building used by Hamas in Gaza City, “where military infrastructures were installed to plan and execute terrorist operations against army forces in the region.”
Israeli army urges residents of four blocks and those near the Safed area to evacuate to al-Mawasi
The Arabic-speaking spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, called on residents of Gaza City, “particularly those in blocks 727, 786, 726, 784 and especially in the Al-Nour tower, as well as nearby tents on Safed Street,” to evacuate and move toward al-Mawasi.
An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the town of Kfar Kila in the Marjayoun district.
More than 40 people killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, 47 people have been killed and 205 injured, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. The overall toll from the conflict now stands at 64,803 dead and 164,264 injured.
Additionally, five people seeking humanitarian aid have been killed and 26 injured.
Death toll rises in Gaza
The number of victims of Israeli attacks since dawn has reached 16, including 11 in Gaza City, according to al-Jazeera.
‘Too few countries are willing to take in’ Palestinians in need of medical care, says WHO chief
The World Health Organization “is doing everything possible to relieve suffering and evacuate those who need urgent medical care out of Gaza,” said its head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“The urgent problem we face is that too few countries are willing to accept them. We call on countries to open their arms to these critically ill patients,” he said. He also called on Israel “to allow people to be treated in the West Bank [occupied, ed.] and East Jerusalem, where hospitals closer to their homes can care for many patients.”
Famine in Gaza kills seven more people, including two children
Seven new deaths from famine, including two children, have been reported over the past 24 hours by Gaza’s Ministry of Health. The death toll from malnutrition now stands at 420, including 145 children.
Israeli army says over 250,000 residents have left Gaza City
The Israeli army stated that more than 250,000 residents have left Gaza City for other areas of the Palestinian territory, following an intensification of Israeli bombings and strikes in recent weeks.
“According to army estimates, more than a quarter of the city’s one million residents have left for their own safety,” said the Israeli army’s Arabic-speaking spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X.
Doha to host extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli strikes against Qatar
Qatar’s Prime Minister’s adviser and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed bin Mohammad al-Ansari, announced that Doha will host on Monday an “extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit” to examine Israeli strikes against Qatar.
The summit “will discuss a draft statement” regarding the Israeli attack on Qatar, which will “be presented at the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries, to be held” tomorrow, he added.
“The holding of this Arab-Islamic summit at this particular moment carries multiple meanings and implications, and reflects broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of Israel’s cowardly aggression targeting the residences of several leaders of the Hamas movement, as well as the categorical rejection by these countries of the state terrorism carried out by Israel,” he continued.
Israeli army urges Gaza residents to evacuate to ‘humanitarian zones’ in al-Mawasi and central areas
The Arabic-speaking spokesperson of the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, called this morning for Gaza residents to evacuate to humanitarian zones in al-Mawasi and central Gaza.
“For your safety, I urge you to take al-Rashid Street and go immediately to the humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi and the cleared areas of the central camps … where you will receive better humanitarian support,” Adraee wrote on X.
He also reiterated that “the Israel Defense Forces are determined to eliminate Hamas in Gaza City,” noting that the army “is therefore intensifying the pace of its attacks.”
Situation update in southern Lebanon
An Israeli army unit infiltrated at dawn on the outskirts of Odaisseh (Marjayoun) and blew up a house that had been targeted during the war, according to our correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.
Houthis claim overnight attack on Israel
The Houthis claimed an overnight attack on Israel, saying they targeted “multiple sensitive sites” in Tel Aviv using a projectile equipped with submunitions. According to the Israeli army, the missile was successfully intercepted, and The Times of Israel reported that no injuries or damage were reported.
Abu Dhabi summons Israeli charge d’affaires over ‘cowardly’ attack in Qatar
The United Arab Emirates announced that it summoned Israel’s deputy ambassador in Abu Dhabi for a formal protest following the Israeli attack in Qatar.
“Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation, summoned Israel’s deputy head of mission in the UAE, David Ohad Horsandi,” the Emirati Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The minister expressed “the UAE’s protest and firm condemnation of the vile and cowardly attack carried out by Israel against the State of Qatar, as well as hostile statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”
The UAE, along with Bahrain, was among the first Gulf states to normalize relations with Israel in 2020. They have repeatedly criticized Israel’s conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza and had already strongly condemned deadly Israeli raids targeting Palestinian officials in Doha last Tuesday.
U.N. General Assembly supports a future Palestinian state, excluding Hamas
In New York, after nearly two years of a seemingly intractable war between Israel and Hamas, the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a declaration aimed at reviving the two-state peace solution — Israeli and Palestinian — while unequivocally excluding Hamas.
Israel rejected the resolution as “shameful,” saying it encourages Hamas to “continue the war.” In contrast, the Palestinian vice presidency hailed it as “an important step toward ending the Israeli occupation.”
50 killed in Israeli military operations
50 people were killed yesterday in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, according to local sources, as Israel intensifies its strikes on Gaza City.
Berlin, Paris and London called in a joint statement for the “immediate halt of Israeli military operations in Gaza City, which are causing massive civilian displacement, civilian casualties and destruction of essential infrastructure.”
