François Hollande meets with Joseph Aoun

President Joseph Aoun received former French President François Hollande at Baabda Presidential Palace on Friday.

Hollande is in Beirut to speak this evening at a festival organized by L’Orient-Le Jour at the Beirut Hippodrome, marking the newspaper’s centennial.

Hollande emphasized “the French people’s attachment to Lebanon.” For his part, Aoun hailed “the historic relationship between Lebanon and France, which has always stood by Lebanon in every field.”

The two also discussed cooperation between the countries, as well as the situation in Lebanon and the region.