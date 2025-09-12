Germany says it will back UN resolution for two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Germany will support a United Nations resolution for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but does not believe the time has come to recognize a Palestinian state, a government spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"Germany will support such a resolution which simply describes the status quo in international law," the spokesperson said, adding that Berlin "has always advocated a two-state solution and is asking for that all the time."

"The chancellor just mentioned two days ago again that Germany does not see that the time has come for the recognition of the Palestinian state," the spokesperson added.

A two-state solution is the idea that the two sides could co-exist in peace alongside each other — a Palestinian state on territory Israel captured in a 1967 war, with the Gaza Strip and West Bank linked by a corridor through Israel.

Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium have all said they will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly later this month, although London said it could hold back if Israel were to take steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commit to a long-term peace process.

The United States strongly opposes any move by its European allies to recognize Palestinian independence.

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. has told other countries that recognition of a Palestinian state will cause more problems.

Those who see recognition as a largely symbolic gesture point to the negligible presence on the ground and limited influence in the conflict of countries such as China, India, Russia and many Arab states that have recognized Palestinian independence for decades.