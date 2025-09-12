Israel demolishes south Lebanon school, strikes Sour, Bekaa and escalates Gaza City attacks: Everything you need to know this Friday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Friday, Sept. 12.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 12 September 2025 00:00
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Sept. 12, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.For the first time in its history, L’Orient‑Le Jour hosts its own festival. International affairs, politics, art, censorship, artificial intelligence… meet our exceptional guests — from former French President François Hollande to current Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam, activists, artists and researchers — to delve into the complexities of our time. Three days of discussions and celebrations open to all, featuring an exceptional concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange. Join “Un vent de liberté” on Sept. 12, 13 and 14 at the Beirut Hippodrome. Some key things to watch today:Reactions to the United Nations Security Council unanimously passing a resolution condemning Israel's strike on Qatar, with notably support...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Sept. 12, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.For the first time in its history, L’Orient‑Le Jour hosts its own festival. International affairs, politics, art, censorship, artificial intelligence… meet our exceptional guests — from former French President François Hollande to current Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam, activists, artists and researchers — to delve into the complexities of our time. Three days of discussions and celebrations open to all, featuring an exceptional concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange. Join “Un vent de liberté” on Sept. 12, 13 and 14 at the Beirut Hippodrome. Some key things to watch today:Reactions to the United Nations Security Council unanimously passing a resolution condemning Israel's strike on Qatar,...
On the same topic