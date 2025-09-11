Targeted in Doha, Hamas' exiled leaders face difficult decisions

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Israeli officials have pushed the boundaries of a frequently brandished threat even further: wherever they are — in Gaza or in exile, operating in the military or political wing — Hamas leaders will be legitimate targets. It's likely the Palestinian group's leadership did not expect this threat to extend as far as Doha. But on Tuesday, Israel bombed Hamas' team of negotiators as they were meeting to discuss an American cease-fire proposal — which Israel had announced its approval of just hours earlier — in the Qatari capital.The outcome was disappointing for Israel. It killed six people, one of them a Qatari security officer, but none of them were senior Hamas members. Is it possible that Israel's intensions were otherwise, given that it has carried out many assassinations across the region?By attacking Doha, Tel Aviv...

Israeli officials have pushed the boundaries of a frequently brandished threat even further: wherever they are — in Gaza or in exile, operating in the military or political wing — Hamas leaders will be legitimate targets. It's likely the Palestinian group's leadership did not expect this threat to extend as far as Doha. But on Tuesday, Israel bombed Hamas' team of negotiators as they were meeting to discuss an American cease-fire proposal — which Israel had announced its approval of just hours earlier — in the Qatari capital.The outcome was disappointing for Israel. It killed six people, one of them a Qatari security officer, but none of them were senior Hamas members. Is it possible that Israel's intensions were otherwise, given that it has carried out many assassinations across the region?By attacking Doha, Tel...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in