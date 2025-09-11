Targeted in Doha, Hamas' exiled leaders face difficult decisions

Khalil al-Hayya in Damascus, Syria, in 2022. Hayya was one of the senior Hamas officials targeted in the assassination attempt on Doha on Sept. 9, 2025. (Credit: Louai Beshara/AFP)
Israeli officials have pushed the boundaries of a frequently brandished threat even further: wherever they are — in Gaza or in exile, operating in the military or political wing — Hamas leaders will be legitimate targets. It's likely the Palestinian group's leadership did not expect this threat to extend as far as Doha. But on Tuesday, Israel bombed Hamas' team of negotiators as they were meeting to discuss an American cease-fire proposal — which Israel had announced its approval of just hours earlier — in the Qatari capital.The outcome was disappointing for Israel. It killed six people, one of them a Qatari security officer, but none of them were senior Hamas members. Is it possible that Israel's intensions were otherwise, given that it has carried out many assassinations across the region?By attacking Doha, Tel Aviv...
