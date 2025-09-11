1 killed in Israeli strike near Sour, school building demolished by Israel in Aita al-Shaab

A man was killed early Thursday morning in the Sour district in an Israeli drone strike on the road connecting Ain Baal to Aitit, according to our correspondent in the South and the Health Ministry. The missile destroyed the targeted motorcycle and seriously injured its rider, who later died of his wounds. The ministry confirmed the man's death.

Meanwhile, a unit of the Israeli army infiltrated Lebanese territory at dawn, at the level of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district, and blew up a building belonging to a school for people with disabilities. The building was completely destroyed.

These Israeli attacks are taking place despite the cease-fire supposedly in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, after 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The Israeli army says it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and members, although since the beginning of the truce, Hezbollah has carried out only one attack toward Israeli territory, on Dec. 1, 2024. In addition to these strikes, the Israeli army continues to occupy at least six positions in southern Lebanon, on hills overlooking the border area.