Are Lebanese entrepreneurs missing the Syrian train?

Fireworks at the opening ceremony of Damascus International Fair, Aug. 27 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)
Saudi businessmen in flowing white robes touring heavy machinery stands, Turkish executives photographing construction models, Chinese representatives distributing brochures to crowds… Inaugurated with fireworks and traditional music, the Damascus International Fair staged a grand comeback after six years of absence. From Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, it drew more than 800 companies and 44 official delegations to its 1.2 million square meters of exhibition space.Amid this bustle, one country’s absence stood out — and not just any country, but one with historic and commercial ties to Syria: Lebanon."There was neither official Lebanese representation nor participation from Lebanese companies," confirmed Hamoud Zawaa, the fair’s spokesperson.The no-show was all the more striking since, beyond its cultural dimension, the fair’s return after...
