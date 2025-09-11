Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SYRIA-LEBANON

Are Lebanese entrepreneurs missing the Syrian train?

For its much-anticipated return, the Damascus International Fair closed last week — without a single Lebanese representative in attendance.

L'Orient Today / By Stephanie Bechara, 11 September 2025 14:45

Are Lebanese entrepreneurs missing the Syrian train?

Fireworks at the opening ceremony of Damascus International Fair, Aug. 27 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

Saudi businessmen in flowing white robes touring heavy machinery stands, Turkish executives photographing construction models, Chinese representatives distributing brochures to crowds… Inaugurated with fireworks and traditional music, the Damascus International Fair staged a grand comeback after six years of absence. From Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, it drew more than 800 companies and 44 official delegations to its 1.2 million square meters of exhibition space.Amid this bustle, one country’s absence stood out — and not just any country, but one with historic and commercial ties to Syria: Lebanon."There was neither official Lebanese representation nor participation from Lebanese companies," confirmed Hamoud Zawaa, the fair’s spokesperson.The no-show was all the more striking since, beyond its cultural dimension, the fair’s return after...
Saudi businessmen in flowing white robes touring heavy machinery stands, Turkish executives photographing construction models, Chinese representatives distributing brochures to crowds… Inaugurated with fireworks and traditional music, the Damascus International Fair staged a grand comeback after six years of absence. From Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, it drew more than 800 companies and 44 official delegations to its 1.2 million square meters of exhibition space.Amid this bustle, one country’s absence stood out — and not just any country, but one with historic and commercial ties to Syria: Lebanon."There was neither official Lebanese representation nor participation from Lebanese companies," confirmed Hamoud Zawaa, the fair’s spokesperson.The no-show was all the more striking since, beyond its cultural dimension, the fair’s...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top