Israeli strike on Qatar sends shockwaves through the Gulf

This is the first time Tel Aviv has carried out an air raid on a Gulf state. Doha hosts the region’s largest U.S. base and holds the status of a 'major non-NATO ally.'

Dany MOUDALLAL and Amélie ZACCOUR, 09 September 2025 21:21

Israeli strike on Qatar sends shockwaves through the Gulf

A building damaged following an Israeli attack targeting Hamas leaders, according to an Israeli official, in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 9, 2025. (Credit: Reuters)

On Aug. 31, Israel’s chief of staff vowed to go after Hamas leaders abroad. On Tuesday, that threat was carried out with an unprecedented strike on Doha, the Qatari capital, targeting several leaders of the Islamist movement. By hitting Qatar — a Gulf state that has led cease-fire and hostage-release negotiations in Gaza for the past two years, was recently visited by U.S. President Donald Trump, hosts the region’s largest U.S. military base, and holds the status of a “major non-NATO ally” — Israel has entered uncharted territory. How should we read this decision, its timing, and its potential consequences? Here’s an overview.The factsSoon after 4 p.m., several powerful explosions were heard in Doha, near a residential district, according to local sources cited by AFP.A senior Israeli military official later confirmed that Israel had...
