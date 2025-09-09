Israeli strike on Qatar sends shockwaves through the Gulf

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Aug. 31, Israel’s chief of staff vowed to go after Hamas leaders abroad. On Tuesday, that threat was carried out with an unprecedented strike on Doha, the Qatari capital, targeting several leaders of the Islamist movement. By hitting Qatar — a Gulf state that has led cease-fire and hostage-release negotiations in Gaza for the past two years, was recently visited by U.S. President Donald Trump, hosts the region’s largest U.S. military base, and holds the status of a “major non-NATO ally” — Israel has entered uncharted territory. How should we read this decision, its timing, and its potential consequences? Here’s an overview.The factsSoon after 4 p.m., several powerful explosions were heard in Doha, near a residential district, according to local sources cited by AFP.A senior Israeli military official later confirmed that Israel had...

On Aug. 31, Israel’s chief of staff vowed to go after Hamas leaders abroad. On Tuesday, that threat was carried out with an unprecedented strike on Doha, the Qatari capital, targeting several leaders of the Islamist movement. By hitting Qatar — a Gulf state that has led cease-fire and hostage-release negotiations in Gaza for the past two years, was recently visited by U.S. President Donald Trump, hosts the region’s largest U.S. military base, and holds the status of a “major non-NATO ally” — Israel has entered uncharted territory. How should we read this decision, its timing, and its potential consequences? Here’s an overview.The factsSoon after 4 p.m., several powerful explosions were heard in Doha, near a residential district, according to local sources cited by AFP.A senior Israeli military official later confirmed that...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in