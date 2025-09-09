Repatriation of funds transferred during the crisis: The prosecution extends the proceedings

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Long-awaited by much of the public, the judicial investigations into fund transfers abroad are progressing, despite the rumors and conflicting information that have leaked since Financial Prosecutor Maher Cheaito issued his Aug. 14 ruling requiring the repatriation of funds transferred abroad during the economic crisis in the same currency and within two months.In the days that followed, this ruling was initially interpreted in a restrictive manner — some legal experts, in particular, believed it applied only to individuals involved in specific cases that had been referred to Judge Cheaito by his predecessor, Ali Ibrahim. However, according to our sources, the prosecutor has significantly broadened its scope: On the one hand, with regard to the individuals concerned, as it now applies to all beneficiaries of transfers made during the...

Long-awaited by much of the public, the judicial investigations into fund transfers abroad are progressing, despite the rumors and conflicting information that have leaked since Financial Prosecutor Maher Cheaito issued his Aug. 14 ruling requiring the repatriation of funds transferred abroad during the economic crisis in the same currency and within two months.In the days that followed, this ruling was initially interpreted in a restrictive manner — some legal experts, in particular, believed it applied only to individuals involved in specific cases that had been referred to Judge Cheaito by his predecessor, Ali Ibrahim. However, according to our sources, the prosecutor has significantly broadened its scope: On the one hand, with regard to the individuals concerned, as it now applies to all beneficiaries of transfers made during the...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in