Repatriation of funds transferred during the crisis: The prosecution extends the proceedings

Graffiti on the entrance of the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) headquarters, Aug. 7, 2025, in downtown Beirut. (Credit: Photo Philippe Hage Boutros/L’Orient Today.)
Long-awaited by much of the public, the judicial investigations into fund transfers abroad are progressing, despite the rumors and conflicting information that have leaked since Financial Prosecutor Maher Cheaito issued his Aug. 14 ruling requiring the repatriation of funds transferred abroad during the economic crisis in the same currency and within two months.In the days that followed, this ruling was initially interpreted in a restrictive manner — some legal experts, in particular, believed it applied only to individuals involved in specific cases that had been referred to Judge Cheaito by his predecessor, Ali Ibrahim. However, according to our sources, the prosecutor has significantly broadened its scope: On the one hand, with regard to the individuals concerned, as it now applies to all beneficiaries of transfers made during the...
