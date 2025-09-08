Supertramp co-founder Rick Davies dies at 81

Rick Davies, who was co-founder and lead singer for British rock band Supertramp, has died at age 81 after a decade-long battle with cancer, the group announced Sunday.

The singer, known for hits like "Goodbye Stranger" and "Bloody Well Right," passed away Saturday at his home on Long Island, New York.

A statement posted by the band on their official website said Davies had been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, for more than 10 years.

"As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history," the statement read.

"His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands' sound," the band said, whose progressive rock was among the most successful in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Born in Swindon, England in 1944, Davies discovered his passion for music as a child listening to Gene Krupa's "Drummin' Man", which sparked a lifelong love of jazz, blues and rock 'n' roll.

He founded Supertramp in London in 1969 with singer and bassist Hodgson, who joined him after responding to an ad Davies placed in Melody Maker, a British music magazine.

Supertramp was known for their art rock albums and theatrical live performances, helping define the progressive rock era alongside pioneering bands like Pink Floyd and Yes.

The band achieved massive commercial success with albums including "Crime of the Century" (1974), "Crisis? What Crisis?" (1975), and their breakthrough "Breakfast in America" (1979), topping charts in the United States and Canada, winning two Grammys and selling over 18 million copies worldwide.

After Hodgson's departure in 1983 shortly after the release of "Famous Last Words," Davies was the only founding member of Supertramp to remain with the group.

The band officially broke up in 1988 but reunited in 1996, releasing two more albums and touring until 2012.

"Beyond the stage, Davies was known for his warmth, resilience and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades of marriage," the band said.

After serious health challenges forced him to stop touring with Supertramp, Davies continued performing with his local group Ricky and the Rockets in his hometown, they added.

"Rick's music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on," the statement said.