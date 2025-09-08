Daniel Alhaiby, from missed appointment to musical destiny

The Lebanese musician and composer Daniel Alhaiby. Photo provided by the artist.
At 7, Daniel Alhaiby dreamed of playing the saxophone. But when he showed up at LeBAM music school, the only spot left was in the flute class. What began as a childhood frustration became his calling. That unexpected start sparked a love story with the flute, now his second half and natural extension. Every note the young Lebanese musician plays carries the weight of that twist of fate.Alhaiby may not yet be a household name, but he’s on his way. He is the youngest Lebanese composer to be invited to the Cannes Festival—twice—under the wing of international producer Cynthia Sarkis Perros, who has worked with him for five years and manages world-renowned artists. On Sept. 10 at Casino du Liban, she will present him in concert: first with reimagined global hits, then with a program that fuses world music and his own compositions.From Beirut...
