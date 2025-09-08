Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INTERVIEW

Daniel Alhaiby, from missed appointment to musical destiny

Today, Daniel Alhaiby stands out as one of the most promising young Lebanese musicians, performing between Cannes, Paris and his first major concert at Casino du Liban on Sept. 10.

L'OLJ / By Nanette Ziadé-Ritter, 08 September 2025 13:26

Lire cet article en Français
Daniel Alhaiby, from missed appointment to musical destiny

The Lebanese musician and composer Daniel Alhaiby. Photo provided by the artist.

At 7, Daniel Alhaiby dreamed of playing the saxophone. But when he showed up at LeBAM music school, the only spot left was in the flute class. What began as a childhood frustration became his calling. That unexpected start sparked a love story with the flute, now his second half and natural extension. Every note the young Lebanese musician plays carries the weight of that twist of fate.Alhaiby may not yet be a household name, but he’s on his way. He is the youngest Lebanese composer to be invited to the Cannes Festival—twice—under the wing of international producer Cynthia Sarkis Perros, who has worked with him for five years and manages world-renowned artists. On Sept. 10 at Casino du Liban, she will present him in concert: first with reimagined global hits, then with a program that fuses world music and his own compositions.From Beirut...
At 7, Daniel Alhaiby dreamed of playing the saxophone. But when he showed up at LeBAM music school, the only spot left was in the flute class. What began as a childhood frustration became his calling. That unexpected start sparked a love story with the flute, now his second half and natural extension. Every note the young Lebanese musician plays carries the weight of that twist of fate.Alhaiby may not yet be a household name, but he’s on his way. He is the youngest Lebanese composer to be invited to the Cannes Festival—twice—under the wing of international producer Cynthia Sarkis Perros, who has worked with him for five years and manages world-renowned artists. On Sept. 10 at Casino du Liban, she will present him in concert: first with reimagined global hits, then with a program that fuses world music and his own compositions.From...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top