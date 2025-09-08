Five killed in Jerusalem shooting as Hamas hails attack, calls to 'intensify confrontation' with Israel | LIVE

Jerusalem shooting: Hamas hails attack, calls to 'intensify confrontation' with Israel
In a statement, Hamas praised the Jerusalem attack, describing it as “heroic” and saying it was a “natural response to the crimes of the [Israeli] occupation and the war of extermination in Gaza.”
The Palestinian movement added that the assault sends a message that Israel’s plans to occupy and destroy Gaza City “will not pass without punishment.”
Hamas also praised the “steadfastness and resistance” of its young fighters in the occupied West Bank and called to “intensify the confrontation” with Israel and “defy its criminal army.”
Peports five dead and 11 wounded.
According to the Israeli daily, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was scheduled to testify in a corruption trial, will not appear in court due to the shooting.
The provisional death toll from the Jerusalem attack rises to five, according to Israeli media.
Israel: Fifteen wounded in Jerusalem shooting, five seriously
Around fifteen people were injured in a shooting at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem, including “five seriously and three in critical condition,” according to Israel’s official emergency service Magen David Adom, affiliated with the Red Cross, as cited by Haaretz.
Police said the two attackers were shot dead at the scene, and an investigation is underway, the newspaper added.
Trump: 'I will answer later' on Hezbollah disarmament
Asked Sunday evening by MTV about Hezbollah’s refusal to hand its weapons over to the Lebanese state once he leaves the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump only said he would “answer later” to that question.
'Today, a powerful hurricane will strike Gaza City’s skies,' Katz warns
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote in Hebrew on X: “Today, a powerful hurricane will strike Gaza City’s skies and the roofs of the towers of terror will tremble.”
He added: “This is a final warning to Hamas murderers and rapists, in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: release the hostages and lay down your arms — or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be annihilated.”
While Israel’s security establishment continues to advise the government against a major operation in Gaza City — fearing risks to soldiers’ and hostages’ lives and preferring an agreement — Katz insisted that the army “is proceeding with its plan as scheduled and preparing to expand the maneuver to decisively take control in Gaza.”
On Friday, Katz had already written: “The lock has now been lifted on the gates of hell in Gaza.”
South Lebanon: Gunfire and helicopter overflights in Kfar Shuba
On Sunday evening and into the night, Israeli machine-gun fire targeted the outskirts of Kfar Shuba, according to our correspondent.
At around 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., sweeping fire hit areas near the village in Hasbaya district, from Israeli positions in Roueisat al-Alam and Samaka on the disputed Kfar Shuba heights.
Israeli army helicopters also repeatedly flew over the Kfar Shuba heights and the Shebaa Farms.
At least 15 Palestinians killed in Gaza since dawn
Israel continued bombing the Gaza Strip overnight, killing at least 15 Palestinians since dawn, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.
The previous day, at least 65 people were killed, including 49 in Gaza City, under relentless Israeli fire. The army has stated it intends to take control of the urban center and empty it of its population.
Trump’s 'final warning' to Hamas
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had sent a “final warning” to Hamas regarding the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, stressing he had “warned the movement of the consequences in case of refusal.”
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said a cease-fire and hostage release deal could be reached “very soon,” calling the war “a problem we want to solve for the Middle East, for Israel, for everyone. But it’s a problem we are going to resolve.”
He reiterated that, in his view, fewer than 20 Israeli hostages remain alive in Gaza: “Even if they are mostly young people. Young people don’t die, young people stay alive. But in this situation, they tend to die.” He added: “Let’s say we have 20 people and 38 bodies. I think we will recover them all.”
Hamas 'ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table' for Gaza truce
On Sunday evening, Hamas said it was ready to “immediately” resume negotiations after receiving a new proposal from Washington.
“We have received, via mediators, some ideas from the Americans to reach a cease-fire and Hamas affirms its readiness to immediately sit at the negotiating table,” the movement said in a statement.
According to Al Jazeera, the plan involves the immediate release of all remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for 2,000–3,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, along with a cease-fire in the Strip.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Middle East.
We will be following developments in Gaza, where the Israeli army is relentlessly targeting Gaza City in a bid to take control, as well as in South Lebanon, which continues to be struck almost daily by Israeli fire.
We will also cover news from Syria, Iran, and other countries in the region.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to keep an eye out for today by reading our 👉 Morning Brief.
You have reached your article limit
Now is not the time to stop reading.
Stay informed for $1 only!