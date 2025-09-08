Israeli army strikes shelters, orders Gaza evacuations as Hezbollah disarmament advances with limits: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, Sept. 8.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 08 September 2025 08:15, updated at 08:56
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Sept. 8, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:10:30 a.m. – Opening of the Asian-African Parliamentary Council founding conference, under the patronage of Speaker Nabih Berri.10:30 a.m. – Finance & Budget Committee session, chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan, on end-of-service indemnities law. 11:30 a.m. – Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian receives Economy Minister Amer Bisat.14:00 p.m. – Information Minister Paul Morcos meets MP Bilal Abdallah. 16:30 p.m. – Head of Lebanese-Russian Cooperation Office Mohammad Nasreddine visits Education Minister Rima Karameh.Gaza: Updates on the ongoing Israeli offensive and the worsening famine that is claiming more lives each day.South Lebanon: Updates on the near-daily Israeli strikes and gunfire...
