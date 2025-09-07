Strong winds, access difficulties: Firefighters struggle to extinguish large blaze in Akkar

A massive fire broke out at dawn on Sunday in the locality of Uyoun al-Samak, on the banks of the Nahr al-Bared River, at the border between the Akkar and Minieh-Dinnieh regions. Civil Defense is struggling to control it due to the winds sweeping through this area, reports our northern Lebanon correspondent.

The flames spread quickly because of strong winds, reaching pine forests and olive groves in the Safinet al-Qaitaa (Akkar) area. In an attempt to contain the fire, Civil Defense firefighting teams are facing access difficulties to the site, making the operation particularly complex. Lebanese Army helicopters have intervened to support firefighting operations.

The cause of this fire remains unknown at this time. Many fires have devastated several regions of Lebanon since the start of summer, particularly during August, which saw an intense heatwave following a particularly dry winter.