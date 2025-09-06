Mar Mikhael railway station renovation: What we know about the project's progress

The laying of the foundation stone for the Mar Mikhael train station rehabilitation project in Beirut by Fayez Rasamny, Minister of Public Works, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, Ghassan Salameh, Minister of Culture, and Silvia Tozzi, Chargé d’Affaires at the Italian Embassy, on Sept. 4, 2025. (Credit: Photo shared by the Lebanese Culture Ministry on Facebook)
During a visit to Lebanon to review the work done by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) over the past five years, its director-general Audrey Azoulay visited the site of the old Mar Mikhael railway station in Beirut. The industrial space, which dates back to 1894 and was abandoned during the civil war (1975-1990), is the focus of a rehabilitation and renovation project. The cornerstone was laid on Thursday, Sept. 4, by Audrey Azoulay, alongside Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, Public Works Minister Fayez Rassamny, Silvia Tozzi, chargé d'affaires at the Italian Embassy, Ziad Chaya, director general of the Office of Railways and Public Transport (OCFTC) and Sarkis Khoury, director general of Antiquities. For the record ‘Lebanon is committed to working with UNESCO,’ Aoun assures Azoulay ...
