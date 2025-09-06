Mar Mikhael railway station renovation: What we know about the project's progress

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google During a visit to Lebanon to review the work done by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) over the past five years, its director-general Audrey Azoulay visited the site of the old Mar Mikhael railway station in Beirut. The industrial space, which dates back to 1894 and was abandoned during the civil war (1975-1990), is the focus of a rehabilitation and renovation project. The cornerstone was laid on Thursday, Sept. 4, by Audrey Azoulay, alongside Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, Public Works Minister Fayez Rassamny, Silvia Tozzi, chargé d'affaires at the Italian Embassy, Ziad Chaya, director general of the Office of Railways and Public Transport (OCFTC) and Sarkis Khoury, director general of Antiquities. For the record ‘Lebanon is committed to working with UNESCO,’ Aoun assures Azoulay ...

For the record 'Lebanon is committed to working with UNESCO,' Aoun assures Azoulay

