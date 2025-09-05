Hezbollah disarmament: Follow Cabinet meeting live by joining our WhatsApp group

Exactly one month after the Cabinet meeting of Aug. 5, which tasked the Lebanese Army with preparing a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, the government is preparing to discuss this plan today. The plan will be presented to the ministers by the army commander-in-chief, Rodolph Haykal.

As the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon, especially in the country's south, the ministers' meeting comes amid months of intense political negotiations aimed at easing tensions. In fact, Hezbollah still refuses to hand over its arsenal, let alone discuss it (even without a timetable): According to information obtained on Sept. 4 by L'Orient-Le Jour, the ministers from the Shiite tandem have actually planned to withdraw from the session as soon as the discussion turns to the army's plan for militia disarmament.

While Administrative Development Minister Fadi Makki — who is not part of the Shiite tandem — described a "reassuring atmosphere" ahead of the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., political contacts and consultations are ongoing as the meeting approaches to avoid any internal confrontation.

Follow this session live, and receive our notifications, analyses and articles by joining the L'Orient-Le Jour WhatsApp group, via this link.