Antisemitism and anti-Zionism: When the trap closes in on Macron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference in Jerusalem, Oct. 24, 2023. (Credit: Christophe Ena/AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published his letter before addressing his accusations to French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron then responded directly, out of ‘basic courtesy,’ before sharing his reply with the press on Aug. 26.The core of their discord: Paris’s late-July announcement that France would recognize the state of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September. Their exchange was sharp, marked by allegations of rewarding Hamas and promoting antisemitism on one side, and criticism of exploiting the Gaza war and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories on the other. Need the context? French-Saudi plan for a Palestinian state wins over other countries Words without actionIf it had been another interlocutor, Paris’s reproaches might have taken the form of strong condemnations —...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published his letter before addressing his accusations to French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron then responded directly, out of ‘basic courtesy,’ before sharing his reply with the press on Aug. 26.The core of their discord: Paris’s late-July announcement that France would recognize the state of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September. Their exchange was sharp, marked by allegations of rewarding Hamas and promoting antisemitism on one side, and criticism of exploiting the Gaza war and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories on the other. Need the context? French-Saudi plan for a Palestinian state wins over other countries Words without actionIf it had been another interlocutor, Paris’s reproaches might have taken the form of strong...