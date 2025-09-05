Antisemitism and anti-Zionism: When the trap closes in on Macron

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published his letter before addressing his accusations to French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron then responded directly, out of ‘basic courtesy,’ before sharing his reply with the press on Aug. 26.The core of their discord: Paris’s late-July announcement that France would recognize the state of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September. Their exchange was sharp, marked by allegations of rewarding Hamas and promoting antisemitism on one side, and criticism of exploiting the Gaza war and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories on the other. Need the context? French-Saudi plan for a Palestinian state wins over other countries Words without actionIf it had been another interlocutor, Paris’s reproaches might have taken the form of strong condemnations —...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published his letter before addressing his accusations to French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron then responded directly, out of ‘basic courtesy,’ before sharing his reply with the press on Aug. 26.The core of their discord: Paris’s late-July announcement that France would recognize the state of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September. Their exchange was sharp, marked by allegations of rewarding Hamas and promoting antisemitism on one side, and criticism of exploiting the Gaza war and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories on the other. Need the context? French-Saudi plan for a Palestinian state wins over other countries Words without actionIf it had been another interlocutor, Paris’s reproaches might have taken the form of strong...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in