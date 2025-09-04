If UAE's message goes unheard, it'll be Abraham Accords' end: Dubai-based political expert

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The warning is unprecedented. As the fifth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, signed on Sept. 15, 2020, between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, approaches, Abu Dhabi is sounding more assertive."Annexation [of territories] in the West Bank would be a red line" for the Gulf monarchy, warned Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister for political affairs at the Emirati Foreign Ministry. She also cautioned that such annexation "would seriously threaten the spirit of the [Abraham] accords," which normalized relations between the two countries.This stance comes as, according to several Israeli sources, the ruling coalition has recently debated the issue in retaliation for the expected recognition of the Palestinian state by several countries. Read more Israel targeted Iranian leaders in June by hacking bodyguards'...

The warning is unprecedented. As the fifth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, signed on Sept. 15, 2020, between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, approaches, Abu Dhabi is sounding more assertive."Annexation [of territories] in the West Bank would be a red line" for the Gulf monarchy, warned Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister for political affairs at the Emirati Foreign Ministry. She also cautioned that such annexation "would seriously threaten the spirit of the [Abraham] accords," which normalized relations between the two countries.This stance comes as, according to several Israeli sources, the ruling coalition has recently debated the issue in retaliation for the expected recognition of the Palestinian state by several countries. Read more Israel targeted Iranian leaders in June by hacking bodyguards'...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in