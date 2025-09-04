If UAE's message goes unheard, it'll be Abraham Accords' end: Dubai-based political expert

A Palestinian looks at Israeli flags placed above a house that was occupied by Israeli settlers in the Old City, in Hebron, in the West Bank, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Credit: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters)
The warning is unprecedented. As the fifth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, signed on Sept. 15, 2020, between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, approaches, Abu Dhabi is sounding more assertive."Annexation [of territories] in the West Bank would be a red line" for the Gulf monarchy, warned Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister for political affairs at the Emirati Foreign Ministry. She also cautioned that such annexation "would seriously threaten the spirit of the [Abraham] accords," which normalized relations between the two countries.This stance comes as, according to several Israeli sources, the ruling coalition has recently debated the issue in retaliation for the expected recognition of the Palestinian state by several countries. Read more Israel targeted Iranian leaders in June by hacking bodyguards'...
