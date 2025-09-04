After war, Iranian regime overplays nationalism card

A sign depicting Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, next to a ballistic missile on Baharestan Square in Tehran. (Credit: Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images)
In public squares and on social media, images of ancient Persia — Cyrus the Great, Persepolis, and other pre-Islamic symbols — are now shown alongside Shiite icons. This nationalist shift in Iran would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. But it follows a 12-day war that deeply scarred and weakened the Islamic Republic. Since then, the pressure has only grown. Washington refuses to abandon its "maximum pressure" strategy, while three European countries have triggered the 'snapback' mechanism, reinstating U.N. sanctions and further choking an already strained economy. More on Iran: Snapback In Iran, the snapback's 'economic shock is likely to be more psychological than practical' National imagination reinvested by the governmentAfter a devastating war with Israel, its sworn enemy, Iran comes out battered:...
