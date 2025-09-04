Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

After war, Iranian regime overplays nationalism card

Under international pressure and facing severe internal crises, Tehran is using symbols of its imperial past to craft a patriotic narrative to its benefit.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 04 September 2025 16:56

Lire cet article en Français
After war, Iranian regime overplays nationalism card

A sign depicting Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, next to a ballistic missile on Baharestan Square in Tehran. (Credit: Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images)

In public squares and on social media, images of ancient Persia — Cyrus the Great, Persepolis, and other pre-Islamic symbols — are now shown alongside Shiite icons. This nationalist shift in Iran would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. But it follows a 12-day war that deeply scarred and weakened the Islamic Republic. Since then, the pressure has only grown. Washington refuses to abandon its "maximum pressure" strategy, while three European countries have triggered the 'snapback' mechanism, reinstating U.N. sanctions and further choking an already strained economy. More on Iran: Snapback In Iran, the snapback's 'economic shock is likely to be more psychological than practical' National imagination reinvested by the governmentAfter a devastating war with Israel, its sworn enemy, Iran comes out battered:...
In public squares and on social media, images of ancient Persia — Cyrus the Great, Persepolis, and other pre-Islamic symbols — are now shown alongside Shiite icons. This nationalist shift in Iran would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. But it follows a 12-day war that deeply scarred and weakened the Islamic Republic. Since then, the pressure has only grown. Washington refuses to abandon its "maximum pressure" strategy, while three European countries have triggered the 'snapback' mechanism, reinstating U.N. sanctions and further choking an already strained economy. More on Iran: Snapback In Iran, the snapback's 'economic shock is likely to be more psychological than practical' National imagination reinvested by the governmentAfter a devastating war with Israel, its sworn enemy, Iran comes out...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top