After war, Iranian regime overplays nationalism card

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In public squares and on social media, images of ancient Persia — Cyrus the Great, Persepolis, and other pre-Islamic symbols — are now shown alongside Shiite icons. This nationalist shift in Iran would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. But it follows a 12-day war that deeply scarred and weakened the Islamic Republic. Since then, the pressure has only grown. Washington refuses to abandon its "maximum pressure" strategy, while three European countries have triggered the 'snapback' mechanism, reinstating U.N. sanctions and further choking an already strained economy. More on Iran: Snapback In Iran, the snapback's 'economic shock is likely to be more psychological than practical' National imagination reinvested by the governmentAfter a devastating war with Israel, its sworn enemy, Iran comes out battered:...

In public squares and on social media, images of ancient Persia — Cyrus the Great, Persepolis, and other pre-Islamic symbols — are now shown alongside Shiite icons. This nationalist shift in Iran would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. But it follows a 12-day war that deeply scarred and weakened the Islamic Republic. Since then, the pressure has only grown. Washington refuses to abandon its "maximum pressure" strategy, while three European countries have triggered the 'snapback' mechanism, reinstating U.N. sanctions and further choking an already strained economy. More on Iran: Snapback In Iran, the snapback's 'economic shock is likely to be more psychological than practical' National imagination reinvested by the governmentAfter a devastating war with Israel, its sworn enemy, Iran comes out...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in