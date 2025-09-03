Maronite bishops call on authorities to 'take advantage of circumstances to restore sovereignty'

BEIRUT — The Maronite bishops, who held their monthly meeting Wednesday in Bkerkeh under the presidency of Patriarch Bechara Rai, called on Lebanese authorities to "restore sovereignty" over the entire country.

The statement comes two days ahead of a crucial Cabinet session during which Nawaf Salam’s government is set to discuss the army’s plan on the monopoly of weapons, including a proposal to require all militias — including Hezbollah — to hand over their arms across Lebanese territory.

"In these difficult times, there is a growing sentiment that the current Arab and international circumstances should be seized to restore full sovereignty over all Lebanese territory and to unite around state institutions while reaffirming the commitment to reforms," the bishops said in a statement after the meeting.

They also welcomed the extension of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate until 2027, expressing hope that it "receives enough support for this latest extension to be an opportunity to help Lebanon, its army, and its security forces."

The UNIFIL mandate was extended by one year at the end of August, with a withdrawal set to begin at the end of 2026 and take place over one year. The most recent extension by the Security Council occurred amid tensions, as the U.S. and Israel expressed unfavorable views about the peacekeepers’ actions.

The bishops also voiced support for "good contacts between Beirut and Damascus, whether regarding border demarcation, security in that region, or the issue of Syrian prisoners in Lebanon and Lebanese prisoners in Syrian jails."

The border demarcation between the two countries was never finalized under the former Assad regime. Despite the fall of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, and the election of interim Islamist president Ahmad al-Sharaa, security incidents continue along the porous border.

The question of the expulsion of around 2,000 Syrian prisoners in Lebanese jails has still not been resolved by authorities on either side. The same goes for the fate of Lebanese prisoners in Syria who have been missing for years.