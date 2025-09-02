Faraya crime: Nicolas Mansour issues indictment seven months later

BEIRUT — The acting chief investigative judge at the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal, Nicolas Mansour, issued the indictment on Tuesday in the Faraya (Kesrouan) crime case, committed seven months ago in February.

The victim, Khalil Khalil, 20, was killed during the night of Feb. 1 to 2, following an altercation with Romario Slim over right of way.

After the dispute, Slim allegedly contacted a friend, Jonathan Chamoun, and asked him to chase Khalil, according to a source close to the case. Fearing he was being pursued, Khalil headed to a hotel owned by his father in Faraya, calling his brother for help. Upon arriving in the hotel parking lot, he reportedly stopped his car and got out.

Chased by a vehicle driven by Chamoun — with his friend Teresa Sahyoun as a passenger — he was violently struck multiple times. In mid-July, Mansour issued two arrest warrants, one against Louna Bteich and the other against M.A..

Subject to an arrest warrant by Judge Mansour, who questioned him at length, M.A. is the brother of R.A., the partner of Chamoun’s mother. These two rushed to the crime scene to help Chamoun escape.

Michel Hanna was arrested in early July by an Internal Security Forces (ISF) intelligence patrol. He broke his leg trying to flee. After his interrogation, Mansour charged him with aiding Jonathan Chamoun’s escape to Tripoli (North Lebanon).

Chamour's mother is currently in custody, while her partner remains at large. The other person also facing an arrest warrant, Bteich, is believed to have been involved in instigating the murder. She is Slim’s partner.

According to Judge Mansour’s decision on Tuesday, Jonathan’s actions were classified as a crime under Article 549 of the Penal Code, and those committed by the other individuals involved were classified under Article 549/219 of the Penal Code. This article considers as an accomplice not only anyone who helps to commit the offense, but also anyone who accepts it, conceals evidence, benefits from the crime, or supports the offenders.

Mansour’s indictment is expected to go to the indictment chamber, which is a court of second instance. This chamber should endorse the judge’s decision and, as per procedure, could refer the case to the Criminal Court for trial.

Chamoun thus faces the death penalty because Judge Mansour has charged him with premeditated homicide. The other people involved in the case also face the death penalty, as the judge has charged them with participating in the commission of the murder (219) and has requested application of Article 549.

The death penalty has not been enforced in Lebanon since 2004, due to a moratorium. When a person is sentenced to death, they remain imprisoned for life.