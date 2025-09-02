Ortagus back in Lebanon this week for security meetings

BEIRUT — U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus is expected in Beirut at the end of the week, accompanied by the head of U.S. Central Command (Centcom), for swift security meetings, according to information from LBCI.

The diplomat has not scheduled any political meetings during this visit, the same source added.

Last week, Ortagus was part of a U.S. delegation made up of envoy Tom Barrack and several senators, including Lindsey Graham and Jeanne Shaheen. She toured Lebanese officials as part of discussions over Hezbollah's disarmament.

The delegation told Lebanon there would be no Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon before Hezbollah is disarmed.

Hezbollah categorically refuses to relinquish its arsenal. A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Friday to discuss the issue.