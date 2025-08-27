US visit to Beirut: The tit-for-tat will have to wait

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google This is a formal American delegation. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, accompanied by the U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus and several senators, including Lindsay Graham and Jeanne Shaheen, met with Lebanese officials on Tuesday as part of negotiations to restore calm to the Lebanese-Israeli border. While the format differed among members of this delegation, the American message can be summed up in one sentence: no Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon before Hezbollah is disarmed. This radical position was a disappointment in Beirut, at a time when Lebanese officials were betting that the Cabinet's decision regarding the monopoly on arms would sway the Israeli position, based on the principle of "tit for tat." But as stated — in a "diplomatic" tone — by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...

This is a formal American delegation. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, accompanied by the U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus and several senators, including Lindsay Graham and Jeanne Shaheen, met with Lebanese officials on Tuesday as part of negotiations to restore calm to the Lebanese-Israeli border. While the format differed among members of this delegation, the American message can be summed up in one sentence: no Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon before Hezbollah is disarmed. This radical position was a disappointment in Beirut, at a time when Lebanese officials were betting that the Cabinet's decision regarding the monopoly on arms would sway the Israeli position, based on the principle of "tit for tat." But as stated — in a "diplomatic" tone — by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in