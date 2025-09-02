ISF arrest members of gang who staged scam to steal phones

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Tuesday the arrest of four people — three Syrian nationals and one Lebanese — suspected members of a gang specialized in defrauding mobile phone shops in the Jdeideh area, on the northern outskirts of Beirut.

According to the ISF statement, the suspects placed orders through delivery services, then seized the ordered phones from delivery drivers upon arrival at their destination, or made fake payments, according to the ISF.

The investigation began on Aug. 20, 2025, after information reached the Jdeideh judicial brigade, part of the judicial police unit, about several individuals suspected of scamming mobile phone shops, the same source said. Two Syrian nationals, A.M. (born 2003) and A.Gh. (born 2005), were arrested on a motorcycle on the mountain highway linking Nahr al-Mott to Baabdat during an ambush set up by the Jdeideh judicial brigade.

"During their search, a mobile phone used to communicate with a foreign number for the purpose of carrying out fraudulent operations was found in their possession. During questioning, the first admitted to planning these operations with the second," the statement said. When police searched their homes, they found a suitcase belonging to A.M.'s brother containing 10 mobile phones, as well as three other phones at A.Gh.'s house.

They are being prosecuted and have been incarcerated, while the items found in their possession have been seized. Two other individuals involved in the case were also arrested: a Syrian, B.M. (born 2000), and a Lebanese, A.J. (born 1989), but the ISF gave no details regarding the follow-up to their arrest.