Bou Saab stresses dialogue and 'full implementation of Taif' to preserve unity

BEIRUT — Parliament Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab stressed on Monday the importance of implementing the Taif agreement fully, noting that it "addresses many issues" and is not limited to the state's monopoly over weapons.

Bou Saab made his comments after visiting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, where they discussed general and political developments, legislative affairs and the work of the parliamentary investigation committee, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

"Internal unity is essential, and the full implementation of the Taif is the solution, which should be made through dialogue. As you know, the Taif addresses many issues, including the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of the Lebanese state, and states that there must be dialogue and a national defense strategy or security strategy, as stated in the inauguration speech," Bou Saab said.

“Taif talks about a modern election law, the abolition of political sectarianism, and administrative decentralization," he continued, calling for the prioritization of these issues. Bou Saab said Berri reminded him on Monday that "he had tried three times in the past to form a national body to abolish political sectarianism, and now may be the time to return to this issue."

"There must be dialogue with the president, prime minister and all political parties concerned in Lebanon to move in this direction," he added.

Hezbollah officials have repeatedly called for a "national defense strategy" when discussing their weapons. On Aug. 5, the Lebanese government tasked the Lebanese Army to prepare a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.

Bou Saab noted that he discussed with Berri the "challenges facing the government today," noting that he sensed that Berri is open and flexible, but at the same time, careful about Lebanon, its dignity and that issues and crises should be handled through understanding and in a calm environment.

Bou Saab also noted that they are "aware of the great danger threatening Lebanon," citing Israeli ambitions in the region.