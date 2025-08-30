A journey of grace and grit: My mother’s artistic awakening at 70

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google My mother Wafaa grew up in Qoubbeh, a warm, close-knit corner of Tripoli, where her father, his sister and four brothers lived in three neighboring buildings.At 13, while heading to school one morning, her cousin Samir, 16 years older, told his father that he wanted to marry Wafaa. Later that year, they were married and moved into an apartment just upstairs from her childhood home.Still, the schoolgirl in her hadn't vanished. The morning after her wedding, she got dressed in her sky-blue school uniform and walked to class before being turned away. “You’re married now. You can’t attend school,” the principal told her with quiet finality. Just like that, that door was closed. Ten years later, my family and I moved into a new apartment on Moutran Street, while my grandfather settled one street over. Between those two homes, life...

