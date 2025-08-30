Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
A journey of grace and grit: My mother’s artistic awakening at 70

Where society sees potential as the privilege of youth, my 70-year-old mother stands as a gentle rebellion, in a spot where she’s been challenging limits all her life.

L'Orient Today / By Rima Nazer, 30 August 2025 15:29

A journey of grace and grit: My mother’s artistic awakening at 70

A painting by Wafaa Nazer. (Photo sent to L'Orient Today)

My mother Wafaa grew up in Qoubbeh, a warm, close-knit corner of Tripoli, where her father, his sister and four brothers lived in three neighboring buildings.At 13, while heading to school one morning, her cousin Samir, 16 years older, told his father that he wanted to marry Wafaa. Later that year, they were married and moved into an apartment just upstairs from her childhood home.Still, the schoolgirl in her hadn't vanished. The morning after her wedding, she got dressed in her sky-blue school uniform and walked to class before being turned away. “You’re married now. You can’t attend school,” the principal told her with quiet finality. Just like that, that door was closed. Ten years later, my family and I moved into a new apartment on Moutran Street, while my grandfather settled one street over. Between those two homes, life...
