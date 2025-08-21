Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Cyclist Samer Abou Hamad after his world tour: ‘If you can bike in Lebanon, you can bike anywhere’ 

From Boston to Beirut, his journey on two wheels became a search for roots, resilience, and perspective.

By Rayane Tawil, 21 August 2025 15:17

Cyclist Samer Abou Hamad after his world tour: ‘If you can bike in Lebanon, you can bike anywhere’ 

Samer Abou Hamad returns to Lebanon after his trip around the world. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient Today.)

In the entrance of his Achrafieh apartment, the bike leans against the wall like a silent witness to three and a half years of roads, borders, and landscapes.Samer Abou Hamad, 31, carries his journey not only in his stories but in the small details: a grey baggy shirt, a backwards cap, bracelets collected across continents that he never removes.Born in Boston in 1993 to Lebanese parents who left during the civil war, Samer grew up between American suburbs and summers in Beirut. His parents had arrived in the U.S. in 1984 to continue their studies, raising him far from the instability that had shaped their departure. Yet Lebanon was always present – a place of memory, family, and return.After studying business at Wake Forest University, Samer worked nearly four years in real estate lending in New York City. “I liked the job. But once...
