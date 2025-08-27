Samia Halaby: I was born in Jerusalem, so I am Palestinian. If you say I am American-Palestinian, it will make me angry!

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Coming straight from the United States — where she has lived and worked for over seven decades — to attend the opening of the tribute exhibition organized by Andrée Sfeir-Semler as part of celebrations for the fortieth anniversary of her eponymous gallery*, Samia Halaby remains perfectly unruffled, even as she is besieged by the admiration of her Lebanese fans in Beirut.With a posture as straight as an "I", and a gaze of formidable acuity, though shrouded in a veil of disenchantment, the doyenne of Palestinian artists is well on her way to becoming an icon, if the fervor of the crowd that follows her — from the new downtown Beirut gallery space, where some of her paintings and digital works** are hung, to the sprawling Karantina space (Tannous building for metals), where that very evening she presented a live performance of her...

Coming straight from the United States — where she has lived and worked for over seven decades — to attend the opening of the tribute exhibition organized by Andrée Sfeir-Semler as part of celebrations for the fortieth anniversary of her eponymous gallery*, Samia Halaby remains perfectly unruffled, even as she is besieged by the admiration of her Lebanese fans in Beirut.With a posture as straight as an "I", and a gaze of formidable acuity, though shrouded in a veil of disenchantment, the doyenne of Palestinian artists is well on her way to becoming an icon, if the fervor of the crowd that follows her — from the new downtown Beirut gallery space, where some of her paintings and digital works** are hung, to the sprawling Karantina space (Tannous building for metals), where that very evening she presented a live performance...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in