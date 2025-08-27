Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Samia Halaby: I was born in Jerusalem, so I am Palestinian. If you say I am American-Palestinian, it will make me angry!

At 88, the pioneer of digital art and doyenne of Andrée Sfeir-Semler's artists roster has lost none of her edge — or her mastery of pictorial abstraction.

L'OLJ / By Zéna ZALZAL, 27 August 2025 15:15

Lire cet article en Français
Samia Halaby and Andrée Sfeir-Semler at the opening of the exhibition “Abstract In Motion.” (Credit: Sfeir-Semler Gallery)

Coming straight from the United States — where she has lived and worked for over seven decades — to attend the opening of the tribute exhibition organized by Andrée Sfeir-Semler as part of celebrations for the fortieth anniversary of her eponymous gallery*, Samia Halaby remains perfectly unruffled, even as she is besieged by the admiration of her Lebanese fans in Beirut.With a posture as straight as an "I", and a gaze of formidable acuity, though shrouded in a veil of disenchantment, the doyenne of Palestinian artists is well on her way to becoming an icon, if the fervor of the crowd that follows her — from the new downtown Beirut gallery space, where some of her paintings and digital works** are hung, to the sprawling Karantina space (Tannous building for metals), where that very evening she presented a live performance of her...
