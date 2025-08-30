Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Postwar in Gaza: What we know about the latest White House plan

From Tony Blair to Jared Kushner, several figures presented their ideas about Gaza's future to Donald Trump, as a political solution remains elusive.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 30 August 2025 13:24

Postwar in Gaza: What we know about the latest White House plan

U.S. President Donald Trump invites U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to answer a question in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP)

As international pressure mounts on Israel to end its war in Gaza, with a worsening humanitarian crisis and a rising death toll, U.S. President Donald Trump convened a lengthy Oval Office meeting on Wednesday on the future of the enclave. A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas remains out of reach.According to Axios, Trump met for more than 90 minutes with his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner, and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio joined part of the session, along with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who now heads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Despite his campaign promise to quickly end the conflict, Trump has yet to present a concrete roadmap. Beyond the headlines Diaries from Gaza: With...
