In Iran, the snapback's 'economic shock is likely to be more psychological than practical'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Germany, France and the United Kingdom formally asked the United Nations on Thursday, Aug. 28, to trigger the snapback mechanism against Iran, citing Tehran’s failure to comply with the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement.The mechanism would reinstate U.N. economic sanctions in place before the deal, including an arms embargo and a ban on producing nuclear-related technologies. The sanctions, expected to take effect within 30 days, could further fuel inflation, widen the budget deficit and weaken the currency.The Iranian Rial, already under pressure, nearly matched its April record low on the black market at 1,043,000 per U.S. dollar after the European announcement.Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, executive chairman of the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation think tank, spoke with L’Orient-Le Jour about the decision. Missed this analysis? Snapback...

Germany, France and the United Kingdom formally asked the United Nations on Thursday, Aug. 28, to trigger the snapback mechanism against Iran, citing Tehran’s failure to comply with the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement.The mechanism would reinstate U.N. economic sanctions in place before the deal, including an arms embargo and a ban on producing nuclear-related technologies. The sanctions, expected to take effect within 30 days, could further fuel inflation, widen the budget deficit and weaken the currency.The Iranian Rial, already under pressure, nearly matched its April record low on the black market at 1,043,000 per U.S. dollar after the European announcement.Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, executive chairman of the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation think tank, spoke with L’Orient-Le Jour about the decision. Missed this analysis? Snapback...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in