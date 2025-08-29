Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
'HUMAIN Chat': Riyadh launches its own ChatGPT

Saudi Arabia aims to conquer the regional and then the global artificial intelligence market.

By Tatiana KROTOFF, 29 August 2025 15:37

'HUMAIN Chat': Riyadh launches its own ChatGPT

Logo of the Saudi conglomerate. (Credit: Image taken from HUMAIN's X account.)

"Arabic AI," "HalalGPT," "Islamic chatbot." Last Monday’s announcement in Bloomberg News of the launch of the first Saudi Arabic-language conversational AI, "HUMAIN Chat," did not go unnoticed in the region. "We are proving that globally competitive technologies can take root in our language, our infrastructures and our values. This is the beginning of a journey serving the kingdom, the Arabic-speaking world, and beyond," said Tarek Amine, CEO of the Saudi company HUMAIN, on the same day. The young conglomerate, already a flagship of artificial intelligence in the Gulf, makes no secret of its ambition to become a global leader in the sector. And as its first commercial service, HUMAIN chose to offer — currently available only in Saudi Arabia — an Arabic equivalent of the American giant...
