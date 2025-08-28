Menassa to Hezbollah: 'We are not afraid, the only legitimacy is that of the state'

BEIRUT — Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa affirmed in an interview with the Kuwaiti daily al-Jarida the Lebanese Army's commitment to implementing the government's decision on the state monopoly over weapons, despite threatening remarks by Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem.

In response to a question about a possible confrontation on the ground between the army and the fighters of Hezbollah, Menassa replied: "We are not afraid. Legitimacy is that of the Lebanese state. It is inconceivable that there would be two rifles on the same land. That is what I wish to say on the subject."

The minister added: "Let us wait for the plan that the army will present [scheduled for early September, Editor's note] which we will then submit to Cabinet for approval. Today we are preparing the troops to deploy south of the Litani to implement Resolution 1701, which requires its deployment after the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the South. This requires supporting and equipping them with vehicles, weapons, ammunition and equipment. We are starting from scratch, but we will regain the legitimacy of the state in South Lebanon and the occupied territories."

Regarding the possibility of a confrontation during the army's upcoming deployment, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Wednesday to his visitors that "whoever strikes the Lebanese Army even with a rose is a 'dog, son of a dog'", adding that this is the shared position of Hezbollah and Amal.

Regarding his visit to Kuwait, a few months after that of President Joseph Aoun, Minister Menassa said his talks with Kuwaiti leaders were "more than excellent."

"The Kuwaitis are opening their arms wide to help Lebanon, especially in equipping its army. They have total trust in the president, especially when he was army commander, for they know his background and achievements well," he said.

He went on: "I have already said that Lebanon — its president, government and people — is grateful to Kuwait, which it considers a true supporter and loyal brother. I want to recall that Lebanon was the first country to condemn the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait [in August 1990,] and it seems this gesture remains engraved in every Kuwaiti's memory to this day."

"For the moment, we are still in discussions with the Kuwaiti side about military matters, and we will announce this support later, once it is decided," he concluded.