Israeli drone explodes, killing 2 Lebanese Army personnel

SOUTH LEBANON — Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon on Thursday afternoon, targeting several areas in the Jezzine district, north of the Litani River, according to our correspondent.

Meanwhile, as the U.N. Security Council was voting in the early evening to renew the limited mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), two Lebanese soldiers were killed and a third was injured during a mine-clearing operation involving an Israeli drone that had crashed in Naqoura, in the Sour district.

The two soldiers killed were Lieutenant Mohammad Ismail of the 5th Regiment, and Chief Warrant Officer Rifaat Touaimi, also of the 5th Regiment. Staff Sergeant Khalil Tarhini was injured.

According to our correspondent, the explosion that claimed the lives of the two soldiers was triggered by explosives inside the drone, which had crashed near an excavator — likely its intended target. Around the same time, another excavator near Yaroun (in the Bint Jbeil district) was attacked by a separate Israeli drone.

President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri all reacted to the deaths of the two soldiers in separate messages.

Multiple incidents

Regarding the series of Israeli airstrikes, two struck Jarmak-Aishieh, five hit the outskirts of Mahmoudieh, and one targeted the Berghoz valley, while drones continued to fly over the Jabal al-Rihan region in the same area.

The Israeli army said it had carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah “terrorist infrastructure” and a rocket launch site, according to a post on X by its Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

Earlier in the day, a small Israeli drone dropped four sound bombs on Kfar Kila, injuring a person who was renovating their home. The blasts also affected a group of residents gathered in the village center, a pickup truck, and a municipal vehicle.

At dawn, Israeli machine gun fire was reported on the outskirts of Kfar Shuba, from the Roueisat al-Alam site. No injuries were reported, according to initial information.

These attacks come amid near-daily violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Israeli army.

Finally, residents of the town of Dellafeh (Hasbaya district) turned back a UNIFIL patrol that had entered the area without the presence of the Lebanese Army.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.