UN Security Council renews Lebanon peacekeeping mission until end of 2026

BEIRUT — U.N. Security Council renews UNIFIL mandate for final time, setting terms for full withdrawal by end of 2027

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) one final time, setting the stage for its orderly and gradual withdrawal. The mission, which has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978, will begin pulling out on Dec.31, 2026, with a full exit by the end of 2027.

The move reflects a compromise between Lebanon and France — which had pushed for UNIFIL’s continued presence — and the United States and Israel, who argued the mission was ineffective and would only agree to a final, time-limited extension.

France appears to have secured a concession from the U.S., with the resolution — adopted unanimously — stating that it “decides to extend UNIFIL’s mandate one last time until 31 Dec. 2026, and to begin a phased and safe drawdown starting from 31 Dec. 2026 over a period of one year.”

Washington had insisted on a clear end date for the mission, claiming that the Lebanese Army is now capable of securing the south on its own. Other Council members — including France, Panama, and Slovenia — argued for a temporary continuation of the mission to consolidate progress made on the ground.

On Thursday morning, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the renewal of the mandate by phone. France initially proposed a traditional one-year extension, merely expressing an "intention" to work toward an eventual UNIFIL withdrawal.

However, under threat of a U.S. veto, and following several draft revisions and a postponed vote, the final resolution clearly schedules the end of the mission in 16 months, followed by 12 months to complete the withdrawal.

Widespread praise from Lebanese leaders

Following the vote, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam "welcomed the Security Council's decision to extend UNIFIL's mandate until Dec. 31, 2026" and thanked all Council members for their constructive engagement during negotiations. He offered special thanks to France for "its efforts to secure consensus," and to all Council members who showed understanding of Lebanon’s concerns, according to a statement posted on the Grand Serail’s official X account.

Aoun echoed the same tone in a statement posted to the presidential X account, in which he praised Lebanese officials involved in the file, from Lebanon’s U.N. delegation to the foreign ministry and other concerned government bodies. He expressed hope that the next 16 months would be an opportunity to stabilize the situation in Lebanon and strengthen sovereignty in the south, and that the final year allocated for withdrawal would serve as a firm deadline to restore full Lebanese control over its borders.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also thanked Security Council members for their unanimous vote, expressing hope that the decision would help reach “another international consensus to end the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon”— including the latest strike that killed two Lebanese soldiers and injured another — and would push Israel to fully comply with Resolution 1701 and all cease-fire provisions.

Lebanese and Israeli positions at the UN

Speaking during the Security Council session, Lebanon’s representative Ahmad Arafa reiterated that Lebanon views UNIFIL as essential for maintaining security in the country and the broader region, so long as no comprehensive solution exists. He condemned daily Israeli attacks and deliberate targeting of civilians aimed at preventing displaced residents from returning home.

He also pointed to recent reforms undertaken by the government appointed earlier this year under Salam and reiterated Lebanon’s demand for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

Israel’s representative Danny Danon, meanwhile, accused Hezbollah of committing “hundreds” of cease-fire violations since the truce was reached in late November, justifying Israeli actions as necessary. He said the Lebanese Army must be strengthened and accused Lebanon of failing to meet its disarmament commitments, claiming that Hezbollah is "rearming for another bloody conflict."

US and Chinese positions

Dorothy Shea, the acting U.S. representative to the Security Council and former ambassador to Lebanon, called the vote a “historic moment.” “The time has come for the UNIFIL mission to end,” she said. The U.S., she added, will continue to support the Lebanese government and armed forces to expand their capacity as Lebanon undertakes the critical task of disarming Hezbollah.

She urged the international community to use the coming year to bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, noting Washington’s understanding of Israel’s security needs.

China, however, criticized the limited renewal and implicitly blamed the United States. “Unfortunately, despite the constructive efforts and flexibility shown by France, the penholder, and other Council members, Resolution 2790 marks the final renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate, and this is due to the stubborn insistence of a permanent member of the Council,” said Chinese representative Geng Shuang, without naming the U.S.

A long mission comes to a close

UNIFIL was established in 1978 following Israel’s first major ground invasion of Lebanon. Its original mandate was to confirm Israeli withdrawal, restore international peace and security, and assist the Lebanese government in reasserting its authority in the region.

The mission’s role was significantly expanded following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, under U.N. Resolution 1701, which tasked UNIFIL with monitoring the cessation of hostilities and assisting the LAF.

The new resolution also requests the U.N. Secretary-General to present by June 2026 possible options for future implementation of Resolution 1701 after UNIFIL’s withdrawal. This includes monitoring the Blue Line — the U.N.-recognized withdrawal line established in 2000 — and supporting the LAF’s redeployment south of the Litani River.

At Algeria’s request, the resolution also includes a call for economic assistance to support Lebanon’s reconstruction efforts. It reaffirms the need for full implementation of Resolution 1701 and expresses deep concern over repeated cease-fire violations, including Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks on Lebanese territory. It urges all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

With this vote, the Security Council closes a major chapter in the U.N.’s presence in southern Lebanon, while seeking to safeguard the region’s fragile stability during a critical transitional phase.