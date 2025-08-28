Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Rare raid in Ramallah: A stark message against Palestinian statehood

The operation appears to be part of a government plan to counter diplomatic efforts aimed at recognizing a Palestinian state entity.

By Dany MOUDALLAL, 28 August 2025 14:44

Lire cet article en Français
Rare raid in Ramallah: A stark message against Palestinian statehood

Israeli soldiers block a road during a raid in the city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on Aug.26, 2025. (Credit: Zain Jaafar/AFP.)

Amid the surge in Israeli operations in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, this episode might have gone unnoticed had it not taken place in Ramallah. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Israeli army launched an unusually large incursion into the heart of the administrative headquarters of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which extended to the neighboring city of al-Bireh. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 58 Palestinians were wounded. Among the victims was a child hit by live gunfire. The Palestinian Health Ministry stated the 13-year-old child underwent surgery after suffering an abdominal injury.This show of force illustrates the promise reiterated Wednesday in Jerusalem by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a ceremony marking the legalization of new outposts: “I said we would prevent the creation of a Palestinian...
