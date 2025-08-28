Rare raid in Ramallah: A stark message against Palestinian statehood

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Amid the surge in Israeli operations in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, this episode might have gone unnoticed had it not taken place in Ramallah. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Israeli army launched an unusually large incursion into the heart of the administrative headquarters of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which extended to the neighboring city of al-Bireh. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 58 Palestinians were wounded. Among the victims was a child hit by live gunfire. The Palestinian Health Ministry stated the 13-year-old child underwent surgery after suffering an abdominal injury.This show of force illustrates the promise reiterated Wednesday in Jerusalem by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a ceremony marking the legalization of new outposts: “I said we would prevent the creation of a Palestinian...

Amid the surge in Israeli operations in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, this episode might have gone unnoticed had it not taken place in Ramallah. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Israeli army launched an unusually large incursion into the heart of the administrative headquarters of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which extended to the neighboring city of al-Bireh. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 58 Palestinians were wounded. Among the victims was a child hit by live gunfire. The Palestinian Health Ministry stated the 13-year-old child underwent surgery after suffering an abdominal injury.This show of force illustrates the promise reiterated Wednesday in Jerusalem by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a ceremony marking the legalization of new outposts: “I said we would prevent the creation of a...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in