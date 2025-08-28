Hundreds of Syrian refugees trying to return to their homeland amid difficult circumstances

NORTH LEBANON — Hundreds of Syrian refugees, who fled to Lebanon after the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, are trying to return to Syria, taking advantage of Lebanese facilities set by the Lebanese General Security for those wishing to leave before Sept. 30, our correspondent in the North reported on Thursday. However, they are facing difficult circumstances due to a slow process, especially on the Syrian side of the border.

The returnees are returning through the Arida crossing, which is the only legal crossing in the North between Lebanon and Syria, and has been temporarily rehabilitated by the Public Works and Transport Ministry to secure transit between the two countries. Several border crossings, including the Arida one, were destroyed by Israeli strikes both during and after last year's war.

On July 1, the General Security announced that it is offering exceptional facilities to Syrian and Palestinian refugees who wish to return to Syria, without charging any fees or fines during this period, because after that, the laws and regulations applicable to illegal residents would be strictly enforced.

More than 350 cars have gathered since Wednesday on the Lebanese side, waiting for their turn to cross the border. However, a large number of families complained about the slow pace of monitoring and inspection operations on the Syrian side of the border, especially for the small trucks they used to return, given the limited number of Syrian inspectors assigned to carry out this process. Amid this situation, the families have requested that the relevant Syrian border authorities increase the number of inspectors during this period to facilitate traffic flow.

According to some of those trying to return, the families, including children, women and the elderly, were forced to spend the night on the Lebanese side in their cars, out in the open, or in some warehouses, while others took refuge in the halls of the Arida Mosque until it was their turn to cross the border.

Our correspondent also reported that members of the Lebanese General Security assisted a small transport truck carrying a pregnant woman and her children, given her health condition, allowing it to pass ahead of other vehicles crossing into Syria.

The UNHCR and the Lebanese government launched the "voluntary return of Syrian refugees" program on July 1. According to the UNHCR, 168,000 people have been removed from its registers so far, due to a "verified or presumed return" by the agency. At the end of July, 17,000 people had already signed up to return to Syria, while the government aims for "between 200,000 and 400,000 returns" by the end of the year.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Michel Hallak.