MENTAL HEALTH

What is in the new bill against moral harassment

"Bullying" can lead to depression, traumatic reactions or even suicidal thoughts.

L'OLJ / By Yara Sarkis, 28 August 2025 09:59

What is in the new bill against moral harassment

(Illustrative Photo: AFP)

MP Hagop Terzian (Tachnag) submitted last Wednesday a bill aiming to criminalize moral harassment (bullying). The project, which must be reviewed in a parliamentary committee before being submitted to a vote in a plenary session, defines harassment as "any aggressive behavior, verbal or nonverbal, repeated, causing psychological harm." This includes "the exploitation of a position of strength or superiority to place the victim in a situation of inferiority, with the intent to intimidate, ridicule, exclude, or undermine their human and social dignity." The bill also mentions discrimination related to sex, religion, ethnicity, mental and physical health, and social status. The phenomenon can take various forms: hurtful words, repeated gestures, or cyberharassment.A person found guilty of harassment could face six months...
MP Hagop Terzian (Tachnag) submitted last Wednesday a bill aiming to criminalize moral harassment (bullying). The project, which must be reviewed in a parliamentary committee before being submitted to a vote in a plenary session, defines harassment as "any aggressive behavior, verbal or nonverbal, repeated, causing psychological harm." This includes "the exploitation of a position of strength or superiority to place the victim in a situation of inferiority, with the intent to intimidate, ridicule, exclude, or undermine their human and social dignity." The bill also mentions discrimination related to sex, religion, ethnicity, mental and physical health, and social status. The phenomenon can take various forms: hurtful words, repeated gestures, or cyberharassment.A person found guilty of harassment could face six months...
