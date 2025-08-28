What is in the new bill against moral harassment

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google MP Hagop Terzian (Tachnag) submitted last Wednesday a bill aiming to criminalize moral harassment (bullying). The project, which must be reviewed in a parliamentary committee before being submitted to a vote in a plenary session, defines harassment as "any aggressive behavior, verbal or nonverbal, repeated, causing psychological harm." This includes "the exploitation of a position of strength or superiority to place the victim in a situation of inferiority, with the intent to intimidate, ridicule, exclude, or undermine their human and social dignity." The bill also mentions discrimination related to sex, religion, ethnicity, mental and physical health, and social status. The phenomenon can take various forms: hurtful words, repeated gestures, or cyberharassment.A person found guilty of harassment could face six months...

