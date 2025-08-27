Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Mitri: Still no date set for Lebanese-Syrian meeting


By L'Orient Today staff, 27 August 2025 12:11

Tarek Mitri, at the Grand Serail, on June 13, 2025. (Credit: Grand Serail press office.)

BEIRUT — Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said Wednesday that no date has been set yet for a meeting between Lebanon and Syria, despite earlier reports suggesting it would take place soon.

A Syrian delegation is expected in Lebanon this week, a first since the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Since then, several Lebanese officials have traveled to Syria.

The Syrian delegation is expected to include officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Justice, as well as intelligence services.

The purpose of the visit is to negotiate the signing of an agreement allowing the transfer of detainees to Syria and to organize mechanisms for the entry and exit of Syrian citizens in Lebanon.

Syrian interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, said he wanted “state-to-state relations” with Beirut, to a delegation of journalists on Sunday.

