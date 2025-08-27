In Gaza, Israel continues to kill journalists with impunity

Palestinian photojournalist Mariam Abou Dagga in Khan Younis, in January 2025, was one of five journalists killed by the Israeli army on Monday. (Credit: AFP)
Mariam Abu Dagga, Houssam al-Masri, Mohammad Salama, Moaz Abu Taha, Ahmad Abu Aziz. All Palestinian journalists, all killed on Aug. 25 in a double-tap strike by the Israeli army on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Their names add to the approximately 200 reporters who have been killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of the war in October 2023, making it the deadliest conflict in recent history for the profession. Altogether, Monday's two successive bombings killed 22, including the five journalists, a Civil Defense first responder and four healthcare workers, as well as injuring 50.!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");At 10 a.m., a...
