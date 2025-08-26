Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Nawaf Salam begins official visit to Egypt


26 August 2025 21:17

Nawaf Salam begins official visit to Egypt

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, speaking at the Baabda Palace on January 14, 2025. Photo L'Orient-Le Jour/Mohammad Yassine

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for an official visit to Egypt, accompanied by Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh and Energy Minister Joe Saddi, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

He was received at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Lebanon’s ambassador to Egypt, Ali Halabi.

Salam’s visit follows a trip by President Joseph Aoun in May, when he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, the grand imam of al-Azhar, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abou al-Gheit.

Most read