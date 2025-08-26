Nawaf Salam begins official visit to Egypt

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for an official visit to Egypt, accompanied by Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh and Energy Minister Joe Saddi, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

He was received at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Lebanon’s ambassador to Egypt, Ali Halabi.

Salam’s visit follows a trip by President Joseph Aoun in May, when he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, the grand imam of al-Azhar, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abou al-Gheit.