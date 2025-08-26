A morning in Brussels with Louma Salameh at Villa Empain

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The doors of the Villa Empain have barely opened before visitors pour into the vast white hall with its gilded edges. In jeans and a shirt, Louma Salameh is already at work with her team, shaping outlines of upcoming exhibitions in an atmosphere both rigorous and convivial. The simplicity adopted by the youthful, relaxed curator contrasts with the demanding nature of her mission: organizing world-renowned exhibitions built on aesthetic emotion, contextualized narratives, and a carefully staged sense of artistic brilliance.Through the large windows overlooking the park and century-old trees stretches the immense pool, surrounded by an oval pergola — a unique feature in Brussels. A swim is tempting. “That is absolutely forbidden,” Salameh says with a smile. “I’d never dare. I have too much respect for this extraordinary pool, just like my...

The doors of the Villa Empain have barely opened before visitors pour into the vast white hall with its gilded edges. In jeans and a shirt, Louma Salameh is already at work with her team, shaping outlines of upcoming exhibitions in an atmosphere both rigorous and convivial. The simplicity adopted by the youthful, relaxed curator contrasts with the demanding nature of her mission: organizing world-renowned exhibitions built on aesthetic emotion, contextualized narratives, and a carefully staged sense of artistic brilliance.Through the large windows overlooking the park and century-old trees stretches the immense pool, surrounded by an oval pergola — a unique feature in Brussels. A swim is tempting. “That is absolutely forbidden,” Salameh says with a smile. “I’d never dare. I have too much respect for this extraordinary pool,...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in