Diaries from Gaza: 'The thought of evacuation has become my new obsession'

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today during the war.

Despite the fear etched into my heart by the heavy Israeli bombardment across Gaza City, I still refuse to prepare my emergency bag — the one that should contain our documents, some money and a few clothes for the three of us: my husband, our daughter Lya and me.

Everyone here has one. It’s the bag you’re forced to have, to try to fit your house inside it. It’s the bag you grab when evacuation orders come suddenly, when you only have a few minutes' notice to leave behind your entire life.

My husband keeps urging me to pack it, but I keep delaying. Packing it feels like surrender, like calling displacement into being. If I fold these clothes, if I tuck in those papers, it would mean I’ve accepted the idea that we’ll be forced to leave. And I can’t. I won’t.

The thought of evacuation has become my new obsession. Just imagining it devastates me. How could I walk out and leave this house? It's not about the stones or walls — but the love and memory built inside them. Every corner holds the voices of family, the laughter of friends, the echoes of ordinary, beautiful days.

I chose every piece of furniture in it carefully, and I wear every garment with attachment. Leaving would mean severing myself from it all.

And so the fear spills into every conversation. I catch myself bringing it up with relatives and friends, as if saying it aloud could help me master it. Instead, we circle the same fear together. We promise one another we won’t leave separately. If evacuation comes, we’ll go hand in hand, so no one carries the weight of exile alone.

This obsession isn’t just mine. It’s everyone’s. Displacement is the shadow that follows us all.