US risks being held responsible for war crimes in Gaza, warns HRW | Live

At least 14 Palestinians were injured on Tuesday during an Israeli military operation in the center of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The medical organization said it treated 14 wounded people (seven by bullets, four by rubber bullets and three by bullet fragments), as well as five people suffering from gas inhalation, including two pregnant women.

Israeli soldiers were deployed in downtown Ramallah, mainly around al-Manara Square, near the market, and some soldiers were seen positioned high up in buildings in the same neighborhoods, an AFP journalist on the scene reported.

The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that an operation was underway, without giving further details about its purpose.