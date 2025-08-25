A scam suffered by Elissa escalates into a security scandal

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A $2.7 million fraud case involving Lebanese singer Elissa, which occurred during the economic crisis in 2019, came to light last week when the alleged fraudster, Ali Qassem Hammoud, managed to leave Lebanese territory via Beirut airport, despite an arrest warrant issued against him. The scam, which is under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office at the Beirut Court of Appeal, headed by Raja Hamoush, has now turned into a security scandal: the wanted man was able to escape through a crossing point that was supposed to be tightly controlled. The case is already in the hands of the government commissioner to the military court, Claude Ghanem, as security service agents may have been involved in facilitating the escape of the suspect.When an arrest warrant is issued by the judiciary, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) are tasked with...

A $2.7 million fraud case involving Lebanese singer Elissa, which occurred during the economic crisis in 2019, came to light last week when the alleged fraudster, Ali Qassem Hammoud, managed to leave Lebanese territory via Beirut airport, despite an arrest warrant issued against him. The scam, which is under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office at the Beirut Court of Appeal, headed by Raja Hamoush, has now turned into a security scandal: the wanted man was able to escape through a crossing point that was supposed to be tightly controlled. The case is already in the hands of the government commissioner to the military court, Claude Ghanem, as security service agents may have been involved in facilitating the escape of the suspect.When an arrest warrant is issued by the judiciary, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) are tasked with...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in