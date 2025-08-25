Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
A scam suffered by Elissa escalates into a security scandal

Although an arrest warrant was issued against him, the suspect, accused of getting $2.7 million from the Lebanese star, managed to escape via Beirut airport.

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 25 August 2025 12:54

A scam suffered by Elissa escalates into a security scandal

The Lebanese singer and star Elissa. (Photo taken from her Facebook account)

A $2.7 million fraud case involving Lebanese singer Elissa, which occurred during the economic crisis in 2019, came to light last week when the alleged fraudster, Ali Qassem Hammoud, managed to leave Lebanese territory via Beirut airport, despite an arrest warrant issued against him. The scam, which is under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office at the Beirut Court of Appeal, headed by Raja Hamoush, has now turned into a security scandal: the wanted man was able to escape through a crossing point that was supposed to be tightly controlled. The case is already in the hands of the government commissioner to the military court, Claude Ghanem, as security service agents may have been involved in facilitating the escape of the suspect.When an arrest warrant is issued by the judiciary, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) are tasked with...
