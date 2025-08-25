Police arrest man in Akkar suspected of fatally stabbing his uncle

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) on Monday arrested the main suspect in a homicide committed in Akkar, northern Lebanon, after two weeks of pursuit. The man is the nephew of the victim, who allegedly confessed to the crime, according to police.

According to a post on the ISF's X account, an altercation broke out on Aug. 10 between T.L. and his nephew M.L., 27, following previous family disputes, in Sheikh Ayash. The confrontation escalated and M.L. allegedly stabbed his uncle several times, who was then taken to the hospital. The attacker fled “to an unknown destination,” according to the ISF statement. The uncle, 38, succumbed to his injuries six days later.

“At the conclusion of the investigations and surveillance operations, it appeared that the attacker was preparing to flee to Syria. Patrols were then reinforced on the routes likely to be used for his escape. The suspect was eventually arrested in Beqaya in Akkar. During his interrogation, he confessed to the charges against him,” the police said.