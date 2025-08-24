Jelly beans, Fayrouz, and Dabkeh: Vincent J’s First Lebanese Debut

Vincent J performing at YardBird in Ghazir on Aug. 21, 2025. (Credit: Nicholas Frakes)
The glass bottles glistened at the entrance, catching the last light of dusk in the hills of Ghazir, overlooking the coastal city of Jounieh. YardBird, with its stone walls, wooden and metal chairs, and bean bags scattered across the grass, felt less like a concert venue and more like a gathering place. On the wooden stage, jelly beans and pins were handed out as souvenirs, playful tokens for a night that would be both tender and electric.At the center of it all was Vincent J (Vincent Jabre), the 23-year-old Lebanese singer who left for London three years ago to pursue his master’s in songwriting. This was his first official show in Lebanon as “Vincent J the artist,” and though he has already performed across London, the significance of returning to sing where it all began was not lost on him.“It means a lot to me to be able to perform...
The glass bottles glistened at the entrance, catching the last light of dusk in the hills of Ghazir, overlooking the coastal city of Jounieh. YardBird, with its stone walls, wooden and metal chairs, and bean bags scattered across the grass, felt less like a concert venue and more like a gathering place. On the wooden stage, jelly beans and pins were handed out as souvenirs, playful tokens for a night that would be both tender and electric.At the center of it all was Vincent J (Vincent Jabre), the 23-year-old Lebanese singer who left for London three years ago to pursue his master’s in songwriting. This was his first official show in Lebanon as “Vincent J the artist,” and though he has already performed across London, the significance of returning to sing where it all began was not lost on him.“It means a lot to me to be able to...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.