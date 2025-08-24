Rick Owens erects his 'Temple of Love' at Palais Galliera

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In Paris, at the Palais Galliera, designer Rick Owens has inaugurated his magnum opus: a retrospective simply titled "Temple of Love." From June 28, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026, Paris's fashion museum dedicates a monumental, intimate and unsettling exhibition to the "prince of darkness" of contemporary fashion, one that transcends the simple boundaries of clothing to become a sensory and spiritual experience.More than one hundred silhouettes, drawing on both Owens' Californian beginnings and his most recent Parisian collections, engage in a journey conceived as a liturgy. But the designer did not want a mere retrospective: he built a narrative in which beauty and difference, decadence and tenderness, brutality and inclusivity are interwoven.The exhibition opens with a spectacular gesture: the three statues in front...

In Paris, at the Palais Galliera, designer Rick Owens has inaugurated his magnum opus: a retrospective simply titled "Temple of Love." From June 28, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026, Paris's fashion museum dedicates a monumental, intimate and unsettling exhibition to the "prince of darkness" of contemporary fashion, one that transcends the simple boundaries of clothing to become a sensory and spiritual experience.More than one hundred silhouettes, drawing on both Owens' Californian beginnings and his most recent Parisian collections, engage in a journey conceived as a liturgy. But the designer did not want a mere retrospective: he built a narrative in which beauty and difference, decadence and tenderness, brutality and inclusivity are interwoven.The exhibition opens with a spectacular gesture: the three statues in...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in