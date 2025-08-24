Rick Owens erects his 'Temple of Love' at Palais Galliera

A retrospective soberly titled "Temple of Love." (Credit: Palais Galliera/Paris Museums/Gautier Deblonde)
In Paris, at the Palais Galliera, designer Rick Owens has inaugurated his magnum opus: a retrospective simply titled "Temple of Love." From June 28, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026, Paris's fashion museum dedicates a monumental, intimate and unsettling exhibition to the "prince of darkness" of contemporary fashion, one that transcends the simple boundaries of clothing to become a sensory and spiritual experience.More than one hundred silhouettes, drawing on both Owens' Californian beginnings and his most recent Parisian collections, engage in a journey conceived as a liturgy. But the designer did not want a mere retrospective: he built a narrative in which beauty and difference, decadence and tenderness, brutality and inclusivity are interwoven.The exhibition opens with a spectacular gesture: the three statues in front...
