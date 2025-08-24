Mounia Akl, from Lebanon to Dublin: The personal and the political at the heart of 'House of Guinness' on Netflix

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google With her childlike face and eyes hungry to take in the world, Mounia Akl is a director whose penetrating vision brings people together effortlessly. On the rare occasions she steps in front of the camera, it's her friend and peer Cyril Aris who encourages her. They met on stage at Michele Malek’s "Très-tôt Théâtre" workshop. He was a consultant at Booz, she was finishing her architecture studies. Both were passionate about cinema, and he had the unlikely idea that took them together to the United States, where she earned a master’s degree in directing from Columbia University. Together, they created the series "Beirut I Love You," but it's her first short film, "Submarine" — presented in Cannes and Toronto thanks to Cinéfondation — and her first feature, "Costa Brava, Lebanon," that...

With her childlike face and eyes hungry to take in the world, Mounia Akl is a director whose penetrating vision brings people together effortlessly. On the rare occasions she steps in front of the camera, it's her friend and peer Cyril Aris who encourages her. They met on stage at Michele Malek’s "Très-tôt Théâtre" workshop. He was a consultant at Booz, she was finishing her architecture studies. Both were passionate about cinema, and he had the unlikely idea that took them together to the United States, where she earned a master’s degree in directing from Columbia University. Together, they created the series "Beirut I Love You," but it's her first short film, "Submarine" — presented in Cannes and Toronto thanks to Cinéfondation — and her first feature, "Costa Brava, Lebanon,"...

