Mounia Akl, from Lebanon to Dublin: The personal and the political at the heart of 'House of Guinness' on Netflix

Lebanese director Mounia Akl helms the final three episodes of "House of Guinness," the new historical epic produced by Netflix and created by Steven Knight, the mind behind "Peaky Blinders."

L'OLJ / By Fifi ABOU DIB, 24 August 2025 09:33

Director Mounia Akl. (Credit: Joe Saadeh)

With her childlike face and eyes hungry to take in the world, Mounia Akl is a director whose penetrating vision brings people together effortlessly. On the rare occasions she steps in front of the camera, it's her friend and peer Cyril Aris who encourages her. They met on stage at Michele Malek’s "Très-tôt Théâtre" workshop. He was a consultant at Booz, she was finishing her architecture studies. Both were passionate about cinema, and he had the unlikely idea that took them together to the United States, where she earned a master’s degree in directing from Columbia University. Together, they created the series "Beirut I Love You," but it's her first short film, "Submarine" — presented in Cannes and Toronto thanks to Cinéfondation — and her first feature, "Costa Brava, Lebanon," that...
