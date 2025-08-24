From Beirut to Paris, the luminous rise of Joseph G. Sassine

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google There is no material that, in his hands, does not transform, like a chrysalis, into a work of art. From soda cans and staples, to clay, jute, glass and other materials, even to tree bark, everything is transformed under the impulse of a curiosity that drives him to explore, in his “laboratory” — as he likes to call his studio — the limits of material. He twists it, stretches it, grinds it, reduces it to crumbs, until it “makes the light vibrate,” explained Joseph G. Sassine. A kind of abstract pictorial language, structured by the golden ratio, based on research focused on a light that always strives toward the mystical.From shadow to lightSassine began to give free rein to his artistic wanderings in 1975, during the civil war, which had already left much broken glass in its wake. These fragments would become central to his artistic...

There is no material that, in his hands, does not transform, like a chrysalis, into a work of art. From soda cans and staples, to clay, jute, glass and other materials, even to tree bark, everything is transformed under the impulse of a curiosity that drives him to explore, in his “laboratory” — as he likes to call his studio — the limits of material. He twists it, stretches it, grinds it, reduces it to crumbs, until it “makes the light vibrate,” explained Joseph G. Sassine. A kind of abstract pictorial language, structured by the golden ratio, based on research focused on a light that always strives toward the mystical.From shadow to lightSassine began to give free rein to his artistic wanderings in 1975, during the civil war, which had already left much broken glass in its wake. These fragments would become central to his...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in