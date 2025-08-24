From Beirut to Paris, the luminous rise of Joseph G. Sassine
Long secretive in his studio, the former director of the Banque de l’Habitat now sees his creations joining both the collections of the Arab World Institute and the prestigious Sotheby’s auctions. A destiny where the rigor of the architect blends with the audacity of the creator.
Paintings signed by the artist Joseph G. Sassine. (Courtesy of the artist)
There is no material that, in his hands, does not transform, like a chrysalis, into a work of art. From soda cans and staples, to clay, jute, glass and other materials, even to tree bark, everything is transformed under the impulse of a curiosity that drives him to explore, in his “laboratory” — as he likes to call his studio — the limits of material. He twists it, stretches it, grinds it, reduces it to crumbs, until it “makes the light vibrate,” explained Joseph G. Sassine. A kind of abstract pictorial language, structured by the golden ratio, based on research focused on a light that always strives toward the mystical.From shadow to lightSassine began to give free rein to his artistic wanderings in 1975, during the civil war, which had already left much broken glass in its wake. These fragments would become central to his artistic...
