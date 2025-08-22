Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Syrian state media SANA launches a Kurdish channel

The state media announcement follows a renewed spike in tensions between Damascus and the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 22 August 2025 17:15

Syrian state media SANA launches a Kurdish channel

The agency’s director general, Ziad Mahameed, delivering a speech at the launch ceremony of the new Syrian Arab News Agency, titled “SANA: A Turning Point,” at the National Center for Visual Arts in Damascus on Wednesday, August 20. (Source: photo taken from SANA’s X account)

It's a first in the history of Syrian state media. During an official ceremony on Wednesday at the National Visual Arts Center in Damascus, under the slogan "SANA: A turning point," the Syrian state news agency SANA announced the launch of a Kurdish-language channel.The ceremony notably brought together Information Minister Hamza al-Moustafa, the agency's director general Ziad Mahameed, several ambassadors and Yusuf Ozhan, deputy director and editor-in-chief of the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.SANA's editorial and visual overhaul is supported by investments in infrastructure and staff, along with a strong move toward digital and multilingual content. From now on, the agency plans to publish in English, Turkish, French, Spanish and Kurdish. A look at... Syrian State media turn the page on Assad "Our...
