Syrian state media SANA launches a Kurdish channel

It's a first in the history of Syrian state media. During an official ceremony on Wednesday at the National Visual Arts Center in Damascus, under the slogan "SANA: A turning point," the Syrian state news agency SANA announced the launch of a Kurdish-language channel.The ceremony notably brought together Information Minister Hamza al-Moustafa, the agency's director general Ziad Mahameed, several ambassadors and Yusuf Ozhan, deputy director and editor-in-chief of the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.SANA's editorial and visual overhaul is supported by investments in infrastructure and staff, along with a strong move toward digital and multilingual content. From now on, the agency plans to publish in English, Turkish, French, Spanish and Kurdish. A look at... Syrian State media turn the page on Assad "Our...

